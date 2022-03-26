Honeybees attack researchers during study tour

Aurangabad, March 26:

In all, 21 researchers gone at Pitalkhora in Kannad tehsil for on a history, idols and sculpture study tour were seriously injured after an attack by honeybees on Saturday. The injured were admitted to rural and private hospitals in the Kannad city. Later, all of them were given discharge as they were out of danger, informed the principal of Shivaji College Dr Vijay Bhosale.

Shivaji College had organised two-day study tour at Pitalkhora to study the caves, idols and sculptures. In all, 42 researchers had attended the tour began on Friday. On Saturday morning, when they entered a case, the honeybees attacked them. All of them ran for their lives. The nearby residents took the injured to hospitals.

The injured have been identified as Devidas Rathod (Aba Tanda), Hari Thorwat, Atul Bhosekar (Nashik), Jagdish Asude Madhuri Asude, (Karnataka), Suraj Jagtap (Mumbai Suburb), Dr Kiran Kale, DR Dharampal Mashalkar, Maya Mashalkar (Solapur), Neeta Nayak (Goa), Vasudha Deshmukh, Salim Khan (Mumbai), Dr Vijaykumar Bhole (Osmanabad), Dr Anita Shinde, Harsh Jawale (Beed), Dr Sanjay Hawaldar (Indore), Sharadchandra Jain (Nanded), Sandesh Kamble, Sanjay Paikrao, Sanjivani Mandale (Aurangabad), Arvind Acharya (Tamilnadu).