Honour received in Maharashtra is more than ministry: Rajendra Pal Gautam

Aurangabad

“The honour I am getting in Maharashtra is more than the post of minister in Delhi Government”, said Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned as a minister in the Delhi state government on the issue of 22 Vows of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Gautam was speaking at a Dhamma convention at TV Centre on Saturday. He further said, the entire country should be engrossed in Buddha Dhamma by 2025. It is not a religious conversion as our ancestors were Buddhists.

Some people in the country are trying to destroy our constitution but we will not let it happen. Castes are hampering the unity of our country, we should try to make a caste-free society. I resigned as minister and accepted the path shown by Dr Ambedkar, he mentioned.

Litterateur Dr Rishikesh Kamble spoke on the subject, “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and history of Dhamma movement. Pandit Borde conducted the proceedings of the function.

Samta Sainik Dal gave a guard of honour to Bhante Dyanjyoti Mahsthavir on his arrival. Later, a Buddha Vandana, Panchasheel - Trisaran were administered.