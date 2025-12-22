Hostel wardens to taste food first; students to eat only after approval

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Social Justice Department operates 19 hostels in the district, accommodating around 2,500 students. To ensure the quality of food served, it has long been mandatory for the hostel warden to taste the food before it is served to students. In addition, government instructions require Assistant Commissioners to conduct regular visits to hostels to review not only food quality but also cleanliness and hygiene.

Last month, on November 25, a lizard was found in the dinner served at Unit No. 1 of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar 1,000-Students Hostel Complex in the Kille Ark area. As a result, 15 students were admitted to GMCH. Following the incident, students staged a late-night protest and surrounded assistant commissioner Ravindra Shinde. The next day, all mess staff and security guards at the hostel were replaced.

Persistent complaints regarding hostels and food

Students have been complaining for a long time about substandard food. Even items served at breakfast such as milk, bananas and eggs are often of poor quality. When complaints are raised, mess staff reportedly behave rudely and intimidate students. There are also complaints of poor sanitation across hostels and lack of safe drinking water.

Government orders for strict measures

The government has directed that students must be provided with quality meals and breakfast. Cleanliness, safe drinking water and overall hygiene in hostels have also been mandated.

Wardens to taste food first

As per existing government orders, hostel wardens must taste the food before it is served to students to ensure quality.

Assistant Commissioners directed to conduct regular visits

Assistant Commissioners of the Social Welfare Department at the district level have been instructed to carry out periodic inspections of hostels.

What students receive in meals (Box):

Breakfast: Usal, poha, milk, two boiled eggs, seasonal fruits

Lunch: One dry vegetable, thin dal, chapatis, rice and non-vegetarian food twice a week

Dinner: One dry vegetable, thin dal, chapatis and rice

19 hostels, 2,500 students in the district (Box)

There are 19 hostels for boys and girls across the district, housing around 2,500 students.

Instructions have been issued for mess staff to wear aprons, maintain cleanliness and serve meals and breakfast as per the prescribed menu.

– Ravindra Shinde, assistant commissioner, Social Welfare