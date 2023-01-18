Hotel and three shops sealed for tax recovery

Aurangabad: Action is being taken to seal large and small properties in the city with outstanding tax dues by the municipal corporation. On Wednesday, the municipal officials sealed a hotel of retired police inspector Kanchan Chate on Beed Bypass road. The officials also sealed three shops in Jadhavwadi and Chikalthana MIDC area.

Every year from January to the end of March, special attention is given to recovery of property and water tax. It was seen that the recovery of property and water tax was at the bottom despite the month of January coming to an end. Therefore, the administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary took all the ward officers to task. Hence, recovery teams in all ward offices have started working vigorously. A team from zone 8 sealed Chate's hotel on Wednesday. Also, Rs 11 lakh property tax was recovered from five more property owners in the same area. Three shops were sealed in Chikalthana MIDC and Jadhavwadi.