Hotel Mgmt Institute cooks up for records of 6,500 kg ‘Khichdi’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University’s Institute of Hotel Management and prominent chief Vishnu Manohar will jointly prepare 6,500 kg ‘Khichdi on December 14 to make records in the Asia Book of Records.

The record will be made at MGM Clover Dale School Ground at MGM University at 6 am. on Thursday. The Hotel Management Institute has made all the preparations.

The objective of the event is to make ‘Khichdi’ a ‘National Food Dish of India. Khichdi will be served to the public.Institute director Dr Kapilesh Mangal appealed to citizens to become witnesses to the historic event by attending it.

University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, dean Dr Vijaya Deshmukh, all deans, directors, principals, department heads, teachers and students will attend the programme.