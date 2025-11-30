Hotel owner attacked for refusing free meal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man who regularly demanded free meals at a hotel returned on Friday night around 10.30 pm.

W

hen refused, he attacked the hotel owner with an iron rod, attempting to kill him. The incident took place at New Janta Hotel, Old Mondha. Kranti Chowk police registered a case. The accused is Shiva Chawriya (Gandhi nagar). According to complainant Shaikh Nazim (40, New Baijipura), he runs New Janta Hotel in Old Mondha with cousin Shaikh Nafees. Recently, Shiva Chawriya was coming to the hotel at night, creating disturbances and taking free meals. On Friday night, around 10.30 pm, when Shaikh and his staff were leaving, Shiva threatened, “Give me free food, or I’ll kill you,” and swung a rod. Shaikh disarmed him and sent him away. Moments later, Shiva returned with the rod, struck Sheikh on the head, causing heavy bleeding, and fractured his arm. He continued hitting Sheikh on forehead and stomach, leaving him seriously injured before fleeing. A case of attempted murder has been registered. Police sub-inspector Atmaram Ghughe is investigating.