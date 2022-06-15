Hotel-owner duped of Rs 19L by manager

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 15:

Kranti Chowk police have registered an offence of cheating against a manager of Hotel Era, situated at Samarthnagar, on Varad Ganesh Mandir Road, on the charge of duping the hotel owner for about Rs 19 lakh from October 2, 2019, to June 10, 2022.

According to the complaint lodged by hotel-owner Arjun Chavan (Samarthnagar), Ganesh Jaya Shetty (42, resident of Meera Road, Mumbai) joined as a manager in his hotel on October 2, 2019. Within a short period, he won the heart of the owner through his hard work. Later on, Shetty was given the responsibility of handling the cash counter and maintaining the stock of liquor.

At first, Shetty took Rs 3.41 lakh from the hotel saying that his father is ill. Later on, he returned Rs 1.91 lakh only. After some time, the owner while checking the accounts of the hotel and the bar, found embezzlement of Rs 13.87 lakh. Besides, he has also given a credit of Rs 2.50 lakh to one customer. When inquired, Shetty assured him of returning the whole money from his salary and begged to give him one more chance to repent his crime. He also made a confession of his crime on the bond paper of valuing Rs 100. Later on, he also gave cheques of the embezzled amount, which, however, got dishonoured.

On June 10, he took an advance of Rs 60,000 and also took away Rs 40,000 which was the collection of hotel business of June 9, stated the complaint. PSI Ashok Shirke is investigating the case.

2-days PCR

The police swung into action after lodging of complaint and arrested Shetty immediately. When the investigating officer Shirke produced him before the court, Shetty was awarded a police custody remand (PCR) of two days.