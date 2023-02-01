Hotelier booked for molesting woman

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Three persons including the hotelier for molesting a woman in the hotel. Cidco MIDC police registered a case after one and a half years of the incident on January 31. The accused have been identified as hotel owner Bhaktbandhu Ramchandra Padhi (Ahimsanagar), Sandeep Babulal Wagh and Swapnil Nandre.

As per a complaint lodged by the victim, she knew the owner Padhi for a long time. On June 17, 2021, Padhi called her at Hotel Naivaidya at around 8 pm. He and two others molested her in the hotel and threatened to kill her family members if she tells anyone. Wagh and Nandre also threatened her. Under the guidance of PI Gautam Patare, PSI Pratibha Abuj is further investigating the case.

Earlier, Padhi in January, 2022 had lodged a complaint against the woman complainant that she had cheated him of Rs 41.5 lakh on the assurance to give him the contract of providing food to 4,000 people in J J Hospital in Mumbai.