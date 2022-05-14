Hoteliers attack 2 youths over torturing old woman

Aurangabad, May 14:

Two hoteliers stabbed two youths at Harsul on Jatwada Road on Friday afternoon after the latter asked the former about torturing their mother. The injured youths were identified as Murtuja Ali Yusuf Ali and Sajjad Ali Syed Yusuf Ali

According to police, complainant Murtuja’s mother was suffering from a mental illness. Owners of Hotel Barkat-Wasim and Shahrukh (full name not known) tortured his mother by causing burn injuries on her hand. On learning this, Murtuja and his brother Syed Azgar took their mother to the hotel owner and asked Wasim about it.

The accused Wasim abused and attacked them with a knife while another accused Shahrauk hit Sajjad with a stone. When Murtuja tried to save his brother, he too was attacked with a knife.

The residents overpowered the accused who threatened the complainant with dire consequences. The injured were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital. A case was registered with Begumpura Police Station.