Hoteliers struggle to survive due to rising cylinder and fuel prices

Prices of commercial cylinder rises by Rs 264 reaches Rs 2,408 for 19 kg cylinder

Aurangabad, April 6:

The sudden rise in the price of commercial LPG cylinders has raised concerns among hotel owners. As a solution, hoteliers and restaurant owners are considering raising menu prices. If the price of a cylinder continues to rise, the common man will have to shell out more money on dining out.

The hotel industry was on the way to cover the losses as restrictions had been relaxed. However, the price of a commercial cylinder went up by Rs 264 in Aurangabad on Wednesday while the hotel-restaurant operator were preparing to make up for the loss. As a result, the commercial cylinders, which used to cost Rs 2,144, has now reached Rs 2,408.

This hit the hotels, restaurants and bar operators. There is a tendency to choose to raise food prices to match the losses. As a result, the prices of hotel menus are expected to rise in the coming days.

President of the hotels and restaurant association S Shetty said that “The culture of eating out once or twice a week is on the rise at the moment in the city. Despite restrictions, many relied on the online bookings and home delivery of food items. Now, the situation has improved in the last few months, the industry is doing business in full swing. While the situation is a source of joy for hotels and restaurants, the decision to raise prices seems to be turning the tide. Like petrol and diesel, the price of a cylinder is increasing every 15 days".

Hard to survive

Currently, freight rates have risen due to the rise in diesel prices. Its direct effect is seen on the prices of vegetables, edible oils, groceries and other essentials making them more expensive. At present there are more than three hundred hotels in the city. These include lodges, hotels, star category hotels and more. But inflation is making it hard for the businessmen to survive, said Rajesh Sonar, hotel owner.