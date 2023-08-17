House burgled at Ghanegaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves entered a locked house at Ghanegaon in the Waluj Mahanagar area and made off with valuables worth Rs 50,000 in the wee hours on Monday. A case has been registered against unidentified thieves with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, thieves entered the house of Nitin Shivaji Rithe (33, Ghanegaon) at around 2 am on Monday and stole a gold ring weighing 5 grams and amounting to Rs 15,000, necklace worth Rs 25,000, earrings worth Rs 5,000 and a goat tied in front of the house amounting to Rs 3,500, all amounting to around Rs 45,000. PSI S D Adhane is further investigating the case.