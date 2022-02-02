House burgled in Jalannagar

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Thieves broke into a flat in Abhilasha Apartment in Jalannagar and made of with Rs 1.5 lakh cash, imitation jewellery and blanket worth Rs 5,000, all amounting Rs 1,65,000. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

Police said, the flat owner Vaishali Jasvindersingh Bassi (36) is a fitness coach. She had gone to her relative in Nandanvan Colony on January 30 and her house was locked since then. On February 1, she returned and found that the lock of the door was broken and the articles were scattered every where. Later, she noticed that cash, jewellery and other articles, all amounting Rs 1,65 lakh were missing. A case has been registered in Satara police station while PSI Sarjerao Sanap is further investigating the case.