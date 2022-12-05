House burgled in Maliwada

Aurangabad

Thieves broke into a house at Maliwada and made off with valuables worth Rs 93,700 on Friday night.

Police said complainant Padma Hajare lives near Khandoba Temple in Maliwada. On Friday night, she and her family members slept after dinner. Some unidentified thieve entered the house and made off with jewelry and other valuables.

On receiving the information the police team, dog squad and fingerprint experts rushed and investigated the spot. A case has been registered with Daulatabad police station.