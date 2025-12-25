House catches fire in Pensionpura, due to candle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A house in Pensionpura, Chhawani area, suddenly caught fire on Thursday at 4.30 pm.

As thick smoke billowed from the house, local residents tried to control the flames. When the fire grew intense, the fire department was informed and promptly rushed to the scene to bring the blaze under control. Naresh Mokate (48) of Lane No. 4, Pensionpura, had lit a candle earlier in the afternoon for Christmas celebrations. After some time, he locked the house and left. Soon after, the entire house caught fire. Under the guidance of chief fire officer Ashok Khandekar and deputy fire officer Vinayak Kadam, the team comprising duty officer Vaibhav Bakde, Vijay Kothmire, Mahendra Khotkar, and others rushed to the site and extinguished the fire. Household items and important documents were completely destroyed in the blaze.