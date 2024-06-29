House of hotelier burgled while on pilgrimage to Tirupati

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An incident of house-breaking theft has come to light where a thief broke into a hotelier's house in Karodi village and stole valuables worth approximately Rs 2 lakh while the family had gone to pay obeisance at Balaji Temple in Tirupati recently. Suraj Vishnu Jadhav (30, Karodi), a hotelier, had locked his house and left with his family for darshan on June 24. Before leaving, he instructed Madhav Surwadkar, an employee at his hotel, to keep an eye on his house.

On June 25, around 8.30 pm, when Madhav went to check on Jadhav's house, he noticed the lock on the door was missing. He immediately informed his employer on his mobile phone. Later on, Suraj sent his relative Mangesh Jadhav and others, who then opened the door and found the house in disarray.

When Suraj returned home on Thursday he found the locks on the steel and wooden cupboards were also broken and cash of Rs 1.05 lakh along with a gold locket weighing one and a half tolas, and a 5-gram gold ring, all valued at Rs 2.05 lakh, were found stolen. A case has been registered against an unknown thief at the Daulatabad police station. Further investigation is on.