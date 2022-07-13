House of state tax commissioner burgled

Aurangabad, July 13:

The Chikalthana police have registered an offence against unidentified thieves on the charge of breaking the house of the state tax commissioner, situated on Beed Bypass, recently. The thieves decamped with gold items and a plasma TV.

It so happened that the officer Sanjeev Ramrao Nagargoje is a native of Tagadgaon village in Patoda tehsil. He stays with his family in the city at Shrikrishnanagar (on Beed Bypass). He along with his family had been to his native place on July 10. Taking advantage of the locked house, the thieves broke open the latch of the main door and entered the house in the early morning hours (5.30 am). The thieves stole away one gold ring weighing 7 grams and other finger rings of seven grams. The thieves also took away the Plasma TV from the house. Chikalthana police are investigating the case.