House rent highest in Cidco N-3; only 5 percent increase in three years

-Increasing number of vacant homes keep housing rent in check

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: House rents in the city have remained stable with only 5 per cent increase in the rent in the last three years due to increasing number of vacant houses. However, the highest rent of houses is in the Cidco N-3 area. According to estate agent Amar Thakur, the rent is the lowest for a one BHK in this area and highest for a three BHK bungalow. Other areas with high rent include Jyotinagar, Garkheda Sutgirni, and Shahnoor Miya Dargah road, all of which offer proximity to schools, markets, and hospitals.

However, areas without municipal water and drainage lines tend to have lower rent prices, such as the Beed Bypass road and Satara to Zalta Phata areas. Over the past three years, house rents have only increased by 5 percent due to many people moving out of the city during the pandemic, leaving many houses vacant. Thakur said that to ensure a good renting experience, potential renters should check the location of their home in relation to work or school, the quality and source of water, and the rental agreement's duration. Additionally, renters should check for any necessary repairs and register their lease agreement with the police.

Difference in furnished and unfurnished house

Many people have invested in flats in the city. And it is being rented out. It has become big business. There is a difference in the rent if it is a furnished flat. More than the space, many people chose a house within their budget, said Thakur.