House, shop burgled in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The incidents of thefts are on a rise in the city as the police are busy in bandobast. The thieves entered a house in Tapadityanagar and stole 10 tolas of gold ornaments. Importantly, the lock and the door of the house was not broke.

In another incident, three tolas of gold and 6 kgs silver were stolen from a jewellery shop in Cidco N-5 area.

Police said, Chandrashekhar Joshi lives with his family at Neha Pride in Tapadianagar. On September 11, he and his family members had gone out of the house for work. They returned at around 4 pm. The lock and door was not broken but they found that the jewellery was missing from the cupboard. On receiving the information, the Jawaharnagar PI Vyankatesh Kendre, API Dilip Chandan, PSI Vasant Shelke and others went and inspected the spot.

Amol Pawar runs a jewllery shop named ‘Kalash Jewellers’ near Rajeev Gandhi Ground in Cidco N-5 area. On Wednesday morning, that the iron gate and shutter of the shop were broken. When he inspected the shop, he noticed that 3 tolas of gold ornaments and six kgs of silver ornaments were missing. A case has been registered with the Cidco police station.