House theft worth ₹7.5 lakh in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Burglars looted valuables worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh from a row house in the Cidco MIDC-1 area of Waluj MIDC on Friday night. A case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Waluj MIDC Police Station.

Sachin Chavan (34), an administrative manager at Reliance Mall, Garkheda, resides at Shri Vijay Hari Residency with his wife and daughter. On April 30, his parents had left for Nanded to attend a relative’s wedding. On the night of May 2, Sachin, his wife, and daughter were at home. The next morning, his wife noticed the front door was locked from the outside. While cleaning, she stepped out through the back door and saw that the safety gate on the staircase was left open. Assuming her in-laws had returned, she alerted her husband. However, a quick check revealed that the house had been ransacked the cupboard in the bedroom was broken and household items were scattered. The family immediately contacted the police, who arrived at the scene along with a fingerprint expert and a dog squad to begin the investigation. According to the list submitted by the Chavan family, the stolen items include gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 7.39 lakh and Rs 20,000 in cash.