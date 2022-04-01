Houses to become expensive in all four directions of the city

RR rates increased to 12.38 per cent in district, while 8.80 per cent in municipal limits

Aurangabad, April 1:

The government has increased the ready reckoner rates (RR rate) from April 1 to 12.38 per cent in the district. The rate has been increased by 8.80 per cent in the municipal limits. As a result, it has become expensive to buy a house, flat or plot in all four directions of the city. With the RR rate now per square meter increased from the rate of two years ago, buying a house will be beyond the reach of the common man.

In the old city, the price of flats will go up to 25 per cent, while in the newly developed areas, the rates will go up to 15 to 20 per cent. With the increase in the price of shops and open space, it will be difficult to build a house after buying a plot. Those who have paid the stamp at the old rate will not be affected. But from now on, property buyers will have to bear the brunt of the increased RR rate. The buyers will feel the effects of the increase in RR rate within the municipal limits. Houses and flats at Gulmandi, Kumbharwada, Paithan Gate, Aurangpura, Samarthnagar, City Chowk, Harsul, City Chowk, Padegaon, Mitmita, Bhavsinghpura, Kanchanwadi, Nakshatrawadi, Shahanurmiyan Dargah premises, Sutgirni, Shivajinagar, Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, Beed Bypass, Satara and Deolai will become expensive.

RR rates in some key areas were

The old rate of RR for plots in Samarthnagar to Nirala Bazar was Rs 53800 per square meter. It is now Rs 60,000 per square meter. It will be Rs 75,200 per sq mt in Tilakpath area, Rs 64,800 per sq mt in Gulmandi-Rangar Galli to City Chowk area and Rs 50,400 per sq mt on Jalna road. In the area from Amarpreet to Shahnoor Miya Dargah Marg, the price has now gone up to Rs 32900 per sqmt. Zambad estate, Pannalalnagar, Shreyanagar Rs 25,000, Baba Petrol pump to Panchavati area Rs 46,000, Kranti Chowk to Railway Station area Rs 44,800, Kanchanwadi area Rs 22,900 while Deolai, Beed Bypass area Rs 21,500, Beed bypass Satara area Rs 19,000, Mitmita, Padegaon area Rs 9500, Harsul-Jalgaon road area Rs 27,130, Cidco N1 area will now cost Rs 48200 per sq mt. Prices of flats, shops, ground floor and farmland have increased on a per-area basis.