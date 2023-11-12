Housewife strangled to death for dowry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 32-year-old woman was strangled to death at Kapus Wadagon in Vaijapur tehsil of the district on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Bharati Santosh Thorat. Three persons including her husband were booked with police.

Bharati (Bhaigaon Ganga) married Santosh Dinkar Thorat of Kapus Wadgaon 12 years ago. Her parents gave 1.50 cash as dowry, gold ornaments and household utensils in the marriage. But, in-laws members started harassing Bharati five to six months after the marriage for dowry. They kept insisting on her to bring money from her parents. Their harassment increased when she failed to bring dowry. She was murdered by strangling her in sleep on the night of November 11.

She was rushed to sub-district hospital of Vaijapur at 8 am, on Sunday. However, doctors declared her brought dead. Bharati’s brother Dnyaneshwar Bhagwan Kadam lodged a complaint with the police. On the basis of the complaint, her husband Santosh Thorat, her father-in-law Dinkar Manikrao Thorat, and mother-in-law Ranjana Dinkar Thorat were booked with Virgaon Police Station in the murder case. She leaves behind her husband, a son and a daughter.

Relatives angry; accused arrested

The relatives of Bharati expressed their anger against her husband and in-laws members after doctors declared her dead at the sub-district hospital of Vaijapur. They demanded the arrest and created commotion in the hospital. After registering a case, police arrested them in the hospital. On this, the relatives pacified. Assistant police inspector Sharadchandra Rodge is on the case.