Housing sales fall in Mumbai-Pune,

CREDAI officials’ claim: Current price stability shows a positive outcome

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While the real estate market in major cities like Mumbai and Pune is witnessing a sharp decline in home sales, a positive trend is emerging in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to a new report, while demand for homes has dropped by 16% in Mumbai and 13% in Pune, sales in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have increased by a significant 10%, claimed the construction industry association, CREDAI.

President of CREDAI, Sangram Patare said that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has become an attractive hub for investment. The primary reason for this growth is the availability of affordable housing, providing buyers with excellent opportunities. Around 350 homes were booked in the last four days at the CREDAI Dream Home Exhibition, indicating strong demand.

CREDAI Vice President Ashutosh Navandar added that due to industrial growth and the arrival of large companies, approximately five lakh people are expected to migrate to the city in the next five years. Secretary Prashant Amilkanthwar stated that home prices are expected to rise in the near future.

Home prices remain affordable

While Mumbai and Pune have experienced years of price escalation, a development boom is now underway in all directions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Citizens are investing in flats, homes, and shops, while buyers from Pune are purchasing flats here due to rising prices in their city. This has accelerated the construction sector, and prices remain within reach for the common buyer, said Archit Bharuka, Director, CREDAI.