How can we help?

Lokmat News Network

Dr Mangala Borkar

Aurangabad, Sept 30: October 1 is observed as the international Day of Older Persons. There are nearly 14 crore seniors (60 years and above) in India and the number is steadily rising. It is expected to double by 2050. More than half of these, specially after 70 years of age - are women. Women on an average live a little longer - they have to face many inequalities and discriminations that get aggravated as they age. The older one becomes more are the chances of becoming dependent, physically and financially. This year, the theme is focused on older women and their resilience in the face of many adversities. You may know many elderly women and their problems. How can you and I help?

(The writer is Professor, geriatrics, Government Medical College and Hospital).