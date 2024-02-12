How to keep your eyes safe from harmful blue light?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Blue light is a natural part of the light spectrum and is also present in sunlight. Not all blue lights are harmful. In fact, coming in contact with natural blue light during the day can have a positive effect on your mood and sleep cycle. Blue light emitted from digital devices, specially in the evening, can cause anxiety,” said experts.

Box

Screen & eye contact

Blue light-cutting lenses are also called blue light-blocking or blue light-filtering lenses. The negative effects of blue light emitted by digital screens are known to all. If we look at the global level, the daily screen time of an individual ranges from two hours to 14 hours. Blue light-blocking lenses are beneficial for long-time screen users, specially in the evenings. Yet, balanced screen time is important.

Box

Quality for safety of eyes & sleep

Branded blue-light guard, through filtration of harmful violet light, keeps eyes safe. It makes a positive impact on the sleep cycle reducing Melatonin disruption compared to common lenses which block all types of blight lights. Branded blue light-guard lenses provide qualitative safety of eyes and sleep to those who come in contact with blue light for a long time.

Box

Multiple safety

-Blue light-guard lenses are available in various tints, from clear to yellow or amber; which affects the capacity of blocking the blue light.

-Blue light-guard lenses are available with or without prescription. So, it is beneficial to those who do not have eyesight problem

-Many of the lenses have 'UV Light' protection, though, UV light does not fall in the spectrum of blue light

-Blue light-guard lenses are available in different brands of prescription, reading and computer glasses.

Box

Facts

--Are blue lights always bad?-Some blue lights are good for us, but, too much light on screen can be a problem.

--Does everyone need blue light-blocking glasses?-They are good for those who spend much time on screen. But, not everyone needs it.

-Do blue light-blocking glasses reduce eye strain? They can help to reduce the strain, but, this depends on screen brightness.

-Are blue light-blocking glasses for computer users? They are useful for phones and LED lights also.

Box

Nilesh Mittal (director, Mittal Optics, Vision Care and Eyewear Expert): Blue light-blocking lenses help in reducing strain. However, this is not the only alternative. For personal consultation, one should consult an ophthalmologist.