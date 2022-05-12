HSC answer books assessment work completed

Aurangabad, May 12:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education completed (MSBSHSE) completed the assessment work and collection of lakhs of answer books. Teachers finished the assessment of 99.5 per cent of SSC answer books and were collected in the division.

A total of 1.69 candidates appeared for the HSC while 1.85 lakh candidates took the SSC examinations. The State Board is taking up the matter of remaining answer books assessment on a priority basis and the work may be completed in two or three days.

Assistant secretary of MSBSHSE Aurangabad division Y S Dabhade said that 9.62 lakh answer books of HSC and 15.86 lakh answer books of SSC were sent to the confidential press for the scanning after their collection while the remaining answer books (4,000-5,000) will be collected next two days.

Schools Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad already announced that the HSC result would be declared in the first week of June while the SSC result will be out in the third week of June.

Y S Dabhade said that there was stress from the State Board to complete the assessment work within the planned schedule from the result declaration point of view. He said that all the shortcomings and queries are being cleared on the same.

The cases of tearing answer books, making an appeal to the moderators by the candidates to pass them in the subject and putting marks in the answer books to disclose their identity surfaced in both SSC and HSC. Their number is 228. A total of four officers were appointed to conduct a hearing of such students. It will be completed by May 16.