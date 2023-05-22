HSC result likely to be announced before month end

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the HSC result before the end of the current month.

More than 15.75 lakh students appeared for the examination between February 21 and March 21 in the eight divisions of the Board. The divisions included Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Amravati and Latur. The result in 2022 was declared on June 8 due to the Covid situation and the boycott of teachers for the evaluation work. This year, the assessment of answer books was completed. According to sources, the result is likely to be declared in the next eight days.

Box

SSC result in next month

The MSBSHE will announce the result of the SSC examinations in the second week of the current month. It was declared on June 17 last year. The students took their papers from March 2 to 25.

Box

No confirmed date announced yet

There is a rumour on social about the result declaration date. However, the Board announced that no confirmed date of the result was announced so far.