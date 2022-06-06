HSC result likely to be declared by June 10

Aurangabad, June 6:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the HSC result by June 10.

The State Board had several papers in 2020 with the spread of Covid while all the HSC and SSC students were promoted to the next class in 2021 when the Covid situation had become grim.

The MSBSHSE conducted March/April 2022 examinations smoothly at 408 centres in the Aurangabad division between March 4 and April 7.

The School Education Minister last announced that the result would be declared in the current week, however, she had given an exact date. Lakhs of students have been waiting for the 12th standard result as they will be able to take admission to higher education courses only after it.

According to sources, the State Board is likely to release the online result by June 10. In the year 2021, the result was announced on August 3.

Box

1.65 L appeared from division

More than 1.65 lakh students from 1360 schools and junior colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli and Parbhani, which fall within the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad division have taken the examinations.

Box

14.85 L candidates in State

Nearly 14.85 students from the nine divisions of the State including Aurangabad, Latur, Nashik, Nagpur, Kokan, Ratnagiri, and Amravati, registered for the examinations. They appeared for the examinations in 9,635 centres.