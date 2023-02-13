HSC, SSC aspirants disquiet on withdrawing extra time facility

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The students of HSC, and SSC and their parents are upset over not getting an extra 10 minutes to read question papers in February-March 2023 examinations session beginning the next week.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) started the process of distributing question papers 10 minutes before the commencement of the 10th and 12th examinations on the line national level boards a few years ago so that students should comprehend the questions. A meeting of officers of the State Board and Education Department was held in Mumbai a few days ago. In the meeting, it was decided to withdraw the facility.

Anil Thorat, a 12th-standard student said that the withdrawal of the facility is a big loss for students as

time matters for students in the examinations.

State Board secretary Anuradha Oak said that the process of distributing question papers to HSC and SSC aspirants 10 minutes before the examination was stopped from the February-March 2023 session.

“We have observed that rumours are spread the question paper of a subject was made on social media. This creates confusion in students' minds and also maligns the image of the Board.

Few incidents of availability of partial question papers on the mobile phones of some students who come late were reported,” she said.

Sajid Nisar Ahmed, a teachers union leader said that the students suffered education loss during two years of Covid.’

“The students should have been given some more facilities. But, MSBSHSE stopped the distribution of the question paper to students 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. If the decision is not withdrawn, we will agitate with parents against this,” he added.

A group of parents said that the State Board should resume the facility on the line of other examination boards.

Box

Students need to reach centre 30 minutes earlier

Anuradha Oak said that now students would have to reach the centre 30 minutes before the examination time. “The students should remain present at the centre at 10.30 am for the morning session and at 2.30 pm for the noon session. The question paper will be distributed at 11 am and 3 pm in morning and afternoon sessions respectively,” she added.

Box

--HSC students will take their examinations from February 21 to March 20.

--The Board will conduct the SSC examination between March 2 and 25.