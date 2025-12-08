HSC, SSC aspirants to learn secret of ‘Model Answer Sheet

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With a view to reducing the stress of HSC and SSC students, the Secondary Education Department will implement an initiative, ‘Secret of Model Answer Sheet’, from next week.

It may be noted that hundreds of students experience stress when examination days approach, while others cannot even write an answer as their hands shake during the examination. This causes mistakes and affects the results of candidates.

Considering this, the Education Department decided to reveal the secret of the model answer sheet to all schools and junior colleges. The special practice will be conducted by the candidates.

The examinations of HSC will commence on February 10, 2026, while students of SSC take their papers beginning on February 20, as per the schedule released by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

More than 1.91 lakh candidates registered for the SSC examinations this year from the division, while over 1.90 lakh candidates will appear for the HSC in the five districts of the division.

For this, the Secondary Education Department has prepared a list with the help of D. Nagesh Ankush. This information will be given to the principals and headmasters of all schools and junior colleges, and they will have to practice with the children.

"Today, the stress on students has increased due to competition. They lose confidence during examinations. They are afraid of the paper. This fear should be removed. They should be well prepared for the examination. Parents should also increase communication with their children to relieve stress. We are giving such tips in this initiative. Children's problems will also be solved by listening to them in this practice," said Ashwini Lathkar, Secondary Education Officer.

“Signs of stress in children should be recognised through their behaviour. They should be encouraged and given emotional support. These are simple tips for teaching children to face situations rather than just focusing on results, meant for both parents and students. There are also simple tips on how to solve a three-hour paper in two hours and forty-five minutes, how to manage time, and how to avoid mistakes,” said Dr Nagesh Ankush.