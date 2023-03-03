HSC student runs away with answer-sheet from centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an uncommon incident, an HSC student taking the Mathematics subject exam at Nagsen School and Junior College in Osmanpura left the examination centre with his answer paper on Friday morning.

The student found the question paper hard to solve, therefore, he left the hall without giving it to the invigilator and fled away from the centre by jumping the boundary wall of the centre.

Later on, the invigilator told the centre head who then informed the police. They succeeded in nabbing the youth from a private study centre.

It so happened that the HSC student of Deogiri College was taking the mathematics paper at the Nagsen College in Osmanpura locality in Hall Number 17 on Friday. The invigilator distributed the answer paper booklet comprising 28 pages to each student appearing for the exam in the hall. Later on, the above student unstitched the booklet and kept the answer sheet numbering from 13 to 16 and along with the question paper on the bench and went out of the hall for the urinal. He jumped the boundary wall of the school and fled away with the answer booklet.

When the student did not return for a long time then the invigilator went to his bench and found the irregularity. The centre director was immediately alerted about the incident, and then informed the Vedantnagar police station.

The police searched for the student in the periphery of the centre but were in vain. Later on, they inquired about him with his friends, who then hinted that he would be in the study centre near Deogiri College. Hence the police reached there and found him sitting. They nabbed him and brought him to the centre. Initially, the student claimed that he has not taken any answer sheets with him. Later on, his father reached the centre. The student then confessed to the crime and informed the police where he has kept the answer booklet.

Smooth conduct of exams in the district

The Mathematics subject paper was held smoothly at 157 centres in the district and no incident of copying was reported during the day. Meanwhile, the 10 flying squads of district administration and 11 of the education department paid surprise visits to different centres in the jurisdiction. Besides, tehsildars, nayab tehsildars and other officers were also camping at the centres since morning. The education officer M K Deshmukh was also present at examination centres in Soyegaon tehsil till the end of the paper.