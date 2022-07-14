HSC supplementary exams to be held on centres

Aurangabad, July 14:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will hold the HSC July-August-2022 supplementary examinations at the centres instead of home centres.

The State Board conducted 12th standard March/April-2022 examinations at home centres because of Covid outbreak.

Education officer M K Deshmukh said that the centres would be allotted to the students in other colleges and schools for the supplementary examination.

The students who have failed or wish to avail the benefit of the ‘class improvement scheme’ will take their examination at 21 centres in the Aurangabad division of the State Board between July 21 and August 12.

2.2 K registered

The MSBSHSE will make arrangements for practical, oral and internal tests between July 20 and August 8. Nearly 2,213 youths have registered for the examinations in the division. Those who will clear the examination will be able to take admissions to the first year of undergraduate courses in senior college.