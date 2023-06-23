Hubby; in-laws booked for harassing married woman for Rs 4 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sillod police have registered an offence against in-laws, hubby and others on charge of physically and mentally harassing a married woman for want of Rs 4 lakh to extend their jar water business on Thursday (June 22) in Kerhala village.

The complainant Bushra Akram Shaikh (24) stated that she was married to Akram Rafiq Shaikh (of Kerhala) on April 4, 2021. After a few days of the marriage, the in-laws started harassing her. They insisted on bringing Rs 4 lakh from her parents to extend their water business. When she failed to bring money, the in-laws started beating her. They started harassing her mentally and physically and taunting that she is not good and is not suitable for their family.

Acting upon the complaint, the police registered offence against her hubby Akram, mother-in-law Rabiya Bee, father-in-law Rafiq Shaikh, Bismillah Daud Shaikh (all residents of Borgaon) and sister-in-law Noorjahan (resident of Chitegaon).