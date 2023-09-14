Huge opportunities in India's growing EV sector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent seminar held on September 11, key players in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry converged to discuss the burgeoning opportunities for students in India's rapidly expanding EV sector. The event, organized in partnership with i-Create institute, Marathwada Auto Cluster, CMIA, and MAGIC, emphasized the significant potential for student research and innovation.

India's esteemed tech startup incubator, iCreate, hosted the seminar as part of EVangelise23, the nation's largest EV innovation challenge. It aimed to provide comprehensive insights into the competition and showcase remarkable advancements in the EV sector. Over 350 students from renowned engineering institutions participated.

Gladis Nair, senior manager of i-Create Institute, highlighted EVangeline's role in creating a conducive environment for EVs in India. She stressed the importance of raising EV awareness among engineering students. This year's EVangelise edition includes heavy electric vehicles, earth movers, and mining trucks. The competition features two stages with total prizes worth Rs 56 lakh for winners.

The seminar also featured discussions on entrepreneurship and skill development, fostering a holistic understanding of the EV sector. Industrialists including Ashish Garde, Rajendra Mudkhedkar, Sudarshan Dharurkar, Vinayak Devlankar and others collectively reinforcing the promising future of India's EV industry.