Hukka articles seized from pan kiosk

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

The city police seized articles used for smoking Hukka from a pan kiosk near MGM Hospital Gate on Friday afternoon. The police arrested kiosk owner Asif Najimoddin Tamboli (24, Roshan Gate, Sharif Colony).

The Cidco police received information that tobacco-contained Hukka articles are being sold in a kiosk. The police team raided and seized articles amounting to Rs 6,910 from the kiosk. A case has been registered in Cidco police station based on the complaint lodged by constable Ganesh Nagare.