Human rights day at MGM University
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 12, 2025 22:15 IST2025-12-12T22:15:03+5:302025-12-12T22:15:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
MGM University’s School of Legal Studies and Research, in collaboration with the SDG Action Lab, organised a programme on Human Rights Day.
Dean Dr. John Chelladurai, director Dr. C.M. Rao and Sachin Chaudhary addressed the theme "Human Rights: Today's Challenges and Opportunities." Participants pledged to uphold, protect and promote human rights. Introductory remarks were delivered by Prof. Sadhana Gaikwad and thanks were proposed by Siddharth Warbhuvan.