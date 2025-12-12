Human rights day at MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MGM University’s School of Legal Studies and Research, in collaboration with the SDG Action Lab, organised a programme on Human Rights Day.

Dean Dr. John Chelladurai, director Dr. C.M. Rao and Sachin Chaudhary addressed the theme “Human Rights: Today’s Challenges and Opportunities.” Participants pledged to uphold, protect and promote human rights. Introductory remarks were delivered by Prof. Sadhana Gaikwad and thanks were proposed by Siddharth Warbhuvan.