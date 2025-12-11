Humorous poetry evening adds laughter to Municipal Anniversary celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The municipal corporation organized various events to mark its 43rd anniversary. On Wednesday night, the corporation hosted a Hasya Kavi Sandhya (Humorous Poetry Evening) in its premises, where employees enlivened the event with witty and satirical poems, often highlighting political ironies. Among the performances, the poem “Jastach Jamoo Lagale Doghache Tar Mukam Post ‘Dare’” stood out and won the audience’s heart.

In his performance, Nilesh Chavan recited lines like, “Three don’t always fit together; two are enough, but if two fit too much, the stay becomes ‘Dare’.” The humorous poem drew hearty laughter. Another piece highlighted how “positions are determined by numbers, words are spoken according to strength, and if the voice rises too much, the microphone is snatched away.” The program began with a lamp-lighting ceremony by municipal administrator G. Shreekant, additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, and Kalpita Pimpale. Key officials present included chief accounts and finance officer Santosh Wahule, deputy commissioner Vikas Navale, Lakhichand Chavan, Nandkishor Bhombe, assistant commissioner Savita Sonawane, and poets Dr. Swapnil Chaudhary, Avinash Bharti, Nilesh Chavan, and cultural officer Shambhu Vishwasu. Vikas Navale also presented a poem on the social theme “When Trees Start Speaking.”