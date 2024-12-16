Hundreds of UG candidates deprive of hall ticket

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of candidates were deprived of hall tickets on the eve of undergraduate course examinations of the second phase of the winter session beginning within the jurisdiction of Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University on December 17. More than 84,000 students are taking the examination at 268 centres in the four districts.

According to sources, hundreds of students did not get hall tickets online until 6 pm on Monday.

There was a question before the students as to when they would get the hall ticket. The examination department officers claimed that the issuance of the hall ticket was delayed because of the late submission of examination forms by the colleges.

Meanwhile, student representatives gathered in front of the administrative building today and expressed anger against the Examination Department.