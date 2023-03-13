Hundreds of Urdu teachers' posts vacant in State

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of teacher posts are vacant in Urdu medium schools run by Zilla Parishads, Municipal Council and Corporations. The teaching staff posts fell vacant because of transfer, retirement and deaths.

The State Government conducted the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) between February 22 and March 3 for the teachers' recruitment. School Education Minister Deepak Kesarar announced that 30,000 posts of teachers would be filled after the test.

The test result is likely to be declared soon. The advertisements will be published to recruit the teachers through Pavitra Portal once the TAIT result is out. However, nothing was mentioned about the filling of Urdu teachers' posts in the announcement by the minister. The recruitment of teachers will commence after six years.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh (ABUSS) demanded that at least 3,000 seats of Urdu teachers should be filled in the State. ABUSS founder Sajid Ahmed submitted a memorandum to the School Education Minister, secretary of the Education Department and commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Education to give an opportunity to D Ed and B Ed holders of Urdu medium youths on 10 per cent posts (3,000) of teachers out of total seats.