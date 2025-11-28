Husband acquitted in bhusawal dowry harassment case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench has acquitted Madhukar Shriram Nimbhore of Bhusawal after ruling that the prosecution failed to prove that he harassed his wife Kalpana alias Nalini or pushed her to suicide.

Justice Sushil M. Ghodeswar delivered the order on November 21, 2025. The court observed that the prosecution could not clearly establish whether the woman’s death was a suicide, an accident, or a case of culpable homicide. Due to lack of solid evidence, the High Court set aside the sessions court’s earlier conviction.

Complaint from 2001

In 2001, Khanderao Arkhe filed a complaint alleging that his daughter Kalpana was mentally and physically harassed by her husband and seven in-laws, who allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh for building a house. He claimed this drove her to take her life. Based on his complaint, Bhusawal Bazar police registered offences under sections BNS 498(a), 304(b) and 34. During trial, the sessions court acquitted all other accused but convicted Madhukar, sentencing him to three years’ imprisonment on both charges. Madhukar challenged the verdict through advocate Prasanna Kutty, after which the High Court acquitted him, noting that the prosecution failed to support its claims with convincing evidence.