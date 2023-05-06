Husband dies, wife injured as car dashes motorcycle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man died while his wife was injured as a speeding car dashed their motorcycle near Maliwada Shivar on Solapur - Dhule highway on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ramlal Laxman Palhad (65, Maliwada) and the injured as Parvatibai Palhad (60).

According to the details, Palhal and his wife were going to their farm for sprinkling pesticide on the onion crop on their motorcycle (MH20 DW 8208) on Saturday at around 11 am. A speeding car (MH 20 AG 9383) coming from the opposite direction dashed their motorcycle. The dash was so severe that Palhad died on the spot and his wife was seriously injured. The car driver fled from the scene after the accident.

On receiving the information, Daulatabad police station’s PI Vinod Salgarkar, API Sanjay Gite, Ayyub Pathan, M S Ghuge and others rushed to the spot and took the Palhad couple to Government Medical College and Hospital.

Palhad is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, two daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.