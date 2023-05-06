Husband, two women booked for torturing woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Cidco MIDC police booked a man and two other women for torturing his wife and demanding her to bring Rs 5 crore from her parents. The torture was inflicted at Gurugram, in Haryana between January 18, 2018 and February 18, 2023, the victim mentioned in her complaint. The accused have been identified as Vikramjeet Singh, Parmdeep Kaur and one other woman (all residents of Gurugram, Haryana).

Victim’s parents live in Cidco N-1 area and her father has two companies in the city. Five years back, she was married to Vikramjeet Singh, who has a construction business in Gurugram and also has a petrol pump. Her husband and in-laws treated her affectionately after the marriage but started inflicting mental and physical torture on her after some time. They demanded her to bring Rs 5 crore from her father. Fed up with constant torture, she came to her parents in the city and lodged a complaint with Cidco MIDC on May 5. PSI Atmaram Ghuge is further investigating the case.