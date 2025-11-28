Husband’s abuse over daughters leads to woman’s suicide

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tired of continuous physical abuse and harassment by her husband over the fact that she had two daughters, and because she was not bringing money from her parental home, 28-year-old Naziya Syed Ameroddin ended her life by hanging herself. The incident came to light on Thursday night at 9 PM.

MIDC Cidco police inspector Geeta Bagwade said that a case has been registered and the husband, Syed Ameroddin Syed Asefoddin (resident of Naregaon), along with six members of his family, have been taken into custody. Naziya had married Ameroddin, who was working in a private job, in 2018. After having two daughters, she was repeatedly beaten and harassed with the demand, “Go get money from your parents.” Naziya’s parental family was in a difficult financial situation and could not provide money. Because of this, her in-laws and husband repeatedly forced her out of the house. She stayed with her brother for some time, but later, through the mediation of other relatives, she returned to her husband.

Over the past fifteen days, her harassment had increased. According to police sources, she had two daughters aged six and three. On 27 November, while at home with her daughters, Ameroddin beat her again. Later, when she was alone, Naziya committed suicide. Her family discovered the incident, rescued her from the hanging, and took her to the hospital. Ameroddin’s friends then informed her parental family that Naziya’s condition had worsened, prompting them to come to the hospital.

Her family arrived at MIDC Cidco Police Station around midnight. Police assured them of full cooperation. After the post-mortem and funeral on Friday, following a complaint by her brother Shaikh Sameer Shaikh Amir, a case was registered against Ameroddin, his father Syed Asefoddin, mother Syed Sophiya, uncle Syed Altaf, Syed Mujeeb, and sister-in-law Suraiya for harassment, cruel treatment, and abetment of suicide.

Case filed in September, yet harassment continued

Due to continuous abuse and physical assault, Naziya had approached the police in September 2025. A case was filed against her husband and all in-laws, but Ameroddin continued the harassment, ultimately leading to Naziya taking her own life within three months.