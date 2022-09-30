Hyderabad morning flight from Oct 30

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Indigo Airlines will start Hyderabad flight in the morning hours from October 30. The flight will start from Hyderabad at 6.35 am and will arrive in Aurangabad at 8 am. The flight will fly from the city at 8.20 am and will reach Hyderabad at 10.45 am. The Indigo evening flight to Hyderabad will also continue at the same time, said Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation’s Civil Aviation Committee chairman Sunit Kothari.