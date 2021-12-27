Hyva truck dashing MSRTC bus still not traced

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

A Hyva truck transporting sand illegally dashed Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Shiv Shahi bus (MH04 JK 3151) in Waluj area on Friday night. Fortunately, the 31 passengers including the driver were saved in the accident but the bus incurred heavy losses to the tune of around Rs 70,000.

Driver of the bus Gorakhnath Bhikaji Jagtap (54, Mukundwadi) tried to stopped the truck driver and other persons,, who came to help the driver, but they manhandled Jagtap. Later, they fled from the spot with the truck. Waluj police on receiving the information went to the spot and inspected the situation. Although, the incidents had occurred three days, the police have not been able to trace the truck until now.