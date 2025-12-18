“I am Kancha Don,” says notorious criminal as he attacks bike owner with screwdriver

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A notorious criminal assaulted two men with a screwdriver while they searched for a stolen motorcycle in Vishranti Nagar on December 16.

The accused, Ritesh Kurhade, known locally as Kancha Don, had fled after stealing the bike. Amol Rude (39) and Prakash Chavan had gone to track the stolen motorcycle near Mukundwadi railway station, a known hotspot for crime. Confronted at a garage in Vishranti Nagar, Kurhade reportedly shouted, “I am Kancha Don, don’t you recognize me?” before attacking them. Both men were injured, and the attackers escaped. Kurhade has a criminal record dating back to his minor years, including two attempted murders and one grievous assault. Recently turned 18, he is now beyond juvenile protection, and police, led by Assistant Inspector Shivprasad Karhale, are actively searching for his arrest.