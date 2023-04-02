“I have not left Hindustva, if this happens, will never show my face again”

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“I have never left Hindutva, show a single event, I will never show my face again”, opined Mahavikas Aghadi leader and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He was speaking during a public meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi ‘Vajramuth Sabha’ held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Sunday. Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Jayant Patil, Jitendra Avhad, Dhananjay Munde, Rajesh Tope, Amit Deshmukh, Divakar Rawate, Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve, Nandkumar Ghodele, Satish Chavan, Vikram Kale, Udaysingh Rajput, Jaisinghrao Gaikwad and others were present. The entire ground was crowded with people. Considering the tense atmosphere in the city, the police had beefed tight security in the meeting venue. The leaders initially garlanded the portraits of Bharatmata, Constitution of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule, Prabodhankaar Thackeray, Bal Thackeray and Meenatai Thackeray.

Thackeray further said Shiv Sena Supremo had renamed Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar during a public meeting held on this same ground. When we were in power with BJP, the renaming did not get the green signal. When the elections are heading, a communal rift is created. When there is a powerful Hindu prime minister, Hindu Jan Akrosh Yatra is organised.

I have not left Hindutva, show me such a single event, then I will never show you my face again. Moreover, you have no right to determine the Hindutva of anybody.

If asked about the degree of the prime minister, the fine is imposed, but the details are not given, Thackeray said.

Did you not appreciate Mahavikas Aghadi government and did your work was done in that government. BJP should change its name to Bhrasht Jan Party. BJP does not want any other party to exist and the country is leading toward presidential dictatorship, he alleged.

BJP wants to gain control over the judicial system. The day when they will gain control, Democracy will die in this country. We will save the constitution and we will not let democracy die. The farmer is not getting the crop insurance, but the money is given to their friends to invest in businesses, Thackeray alleged.

Dare to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar: Ajeet Pawar

Legislative assembly leader of the opposition Ajeet Pawar said that we are proud of Swatantraveer Savarkar. If you also have pride then dare to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar.

The government is diverting the attention of the people from the issues of inflation and unemployment by planning the untoward event. The incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was planted so that the public meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi should not be held. What kind of politics and democracy is this, Pawar questioned.

In the history of 75 years after independence, such a situation was not seen. The laws and constitution are being breached. The Mahavikas government was hampered. If such a situation continues, there will be instability in each state, which is dangerous for the country. The central agencies are being misused. The development will hamper and there will be no trust among people.

Today, the Gaurav Yatra was organised in the city, then why the yatra was not organised when the Governor dishonoured the great men including Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. When the meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi was scheduled in the city, two union ministers and three state ministers organised Gaurav Yatra on the same day, Pawar said.