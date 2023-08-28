IATO to promote sculptures of Ellora; Ajanta Caves across country

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The host of the national convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has decided to accord welcome to the delegates participating in the convention from all over the country by presenting souvenirs of the world heritage Ellora Caves and Ajanta Caves. The convention has been scheduled to be held in the city on September 29.

The souvenirs of Ellora’s Kailash Temple (Cave Number 16), Nandi Mandapa, main temple with sculptures on it, Ravananugraha, and sculptures of Gajanta Lakshmi have been prepared. The souvenirs of Ajanta include 'Reclining Buddha' of Cave No. 26.

The IATO president Rajeev Mehra, senior vice president Rajnish Kayasth, vice president Ravi Gosai, convention coordinator Jaswant Singh inspected the souvenirs being prepared by the local artists Swati and Narendra Salunke (of Ellora).

The preparations for the 38th IATO convention are going on in full swing for the last 45 days. The host has decided to publicise the sculptures of Ajanta and Ellora Caves, said Rajiv Mehra and Ravi Gosai.