ICAI president, vice president to be felicitated in city

Aurangabad: The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Western India CA Students Association (WICASA) will jointly organise a programme, at ICAI Bhavan, between 5 pm and 7 pm, on February 2, to felicitate ICAI president Dr CA Debashis Mitra and Vice President CA Aniket Talati. The branch will also felicitate 81 newly qualified CAs of the city

Central Council Members (CCM) from Western, Eastern, Central and Southern regions and Regional Council Members (RCMs) of the western region along with the WIRC chairman will also grace the event. Branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal said that first time more than eight CCMs are visiting the city for one event. He urged all the CAs to attend the programme. For details, one may contact ICAI Bhavan.