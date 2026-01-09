ICMAI CMA Foundation Dec-2025 examination result declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has declared the result of Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Foundation course examination held in December 2025. Out of the total 146 students from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter who appeared in the examination, 96 passed. The result percentage is 66 percent. Among the successful students from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Centre, Vaibhav Bhagwat, Atharva Kulkarni and Piyush Varade stood first, second and third respectively. Chairman of the city Chapter CMA Babasaheb Shinde, vice chairperson CMA CS Dr Samvedi Rane, secretary CMA Salman Pathan, office-bearers CMAs Akshay Dande, Kiran Kulkarni, Vivek Deshpande, Rajesh Deshmukh and Pravin Mohani congratulated the successful students.