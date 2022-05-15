ICSI chapter prog on Nidhi Companies

Aurangabad, May 14: The Aurangabad Chapter of the WIRC of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised a programme on ‘Nidhi Companies As a Business Model and its Financial Aspects With Recent Amendments,’’ recently. CS Raghav Kulkarni (Pune) was the speaker.

Chairperson, Aurangabad Chapter, CS Samruddhi Lunawat, welcomed the speaker. It was an interactive and knowledge boosting session. Office-bearers and managing committee members company secretaries Aniket Kulkarni, Kolyma Mutha, Sagar Deo and Rashmi Gangwal were present. CS Jasveen Bindra proposed a vote of thanks. CS Vrushali Dahale conducted the proceedings.

Mansi Kulkarni, an Aurangabad chapter student of CS Professional Programme, secured the second position at the national-level in the essay writing competition organised by the national ICSI under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The topic was ICSI at 2030. The Aurangabad chapter congratulated Mansi.